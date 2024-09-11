StockNews.com Downgrades Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) to Hold

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 71,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,114. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $84.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $1.30. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 6,692.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter worth about $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 67.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

