StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BRN opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.09. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:BRN Free Report ) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

