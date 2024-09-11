Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,591 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 3,991 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

UWM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of UWM stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.70. 179,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,563. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. UWM has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $831.53 million, a PE ratio of 295.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UWM will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UWM

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $45,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of UWM by 334.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 224,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 172,969 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 258,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 173,652 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of UWM by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 67,383 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

