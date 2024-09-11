Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 33,950 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 82% compared to the average daily volume of 18,684 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $101.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,270,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

