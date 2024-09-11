Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 10th (AOSL, ATO, CDMO, CSGS, FTNT, HOLX, JHX, KBR, MTRX, ORCL)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 10th:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

