Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for September 10th (AOSL, ATO, CDMO, CSGS, FTNT, HOLX, JHX, KBR, MTRX, ORCL)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, September 10th:
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
