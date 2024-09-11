Stifel Canada Weighs in on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stifel Canada boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.4 %
Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$76.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$68.93 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
