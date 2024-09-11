Stifel Canada Weighs in on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stifel Canada boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATD. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.4 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$76.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$68.93 and a twelve month high of C$87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.