Steem Trading Up 4.6% This Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $79.87 million and $14.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,401.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.72 or 0.00588345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00107797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00302033 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00032203 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00034837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00085652 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,175,998 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.