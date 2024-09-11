Steem (STEEM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.12 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Steem has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $78.53 million and $12.12 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,777.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.97 or 0.00574115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00107807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.35 or 0.00296500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00086869 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 471,116,453 coins and its circulating supply is 471,088,315 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

