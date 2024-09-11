Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by STAR Financial Bank

STAR Financial Bank cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics accounts for approximately 1.5% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.43.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

