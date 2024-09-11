Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Starcore International Mines Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Starcore International Mines

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

