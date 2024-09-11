STAR Financial Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

STAR Financial Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 102.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,024,857.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $174,239.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,595.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,045 shares of company stock worth $3,482,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $135.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.98. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $137.21.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.