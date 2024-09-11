STAR Financial Bank Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

