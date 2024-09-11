Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,565,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the previous session’s volume of 930,861 shares.The stock last traded at $46.20 and had previously closed at $45.30.

SQSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 38,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,740,971.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,527,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,149,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,187.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 38,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,740,971.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,527,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,149,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,019 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,282. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 185.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1,828.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

