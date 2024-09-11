Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Up 4.1%

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.35. Approximately 68,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 589,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $722,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

