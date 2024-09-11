Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.23

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and traded as low as $28.97. Sprott Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 10,160 shares changing hands.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $266.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

