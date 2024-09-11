Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.32

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 6116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Down 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth approximately $866,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,352,000. Solel Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.