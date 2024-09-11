Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Roger H. Lee Sells 44,884 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 739,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,626.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sprinklr Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CXM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.45. 1,929,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $17.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in Sprinklr by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 63.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

