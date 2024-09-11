Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $248.38

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.38 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.29). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 251 ($3.28), with a volume of 267,469 shares traded.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,585.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 248.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 245.14.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

