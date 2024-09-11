Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

