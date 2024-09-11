SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Decreased by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.5% of Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after buying an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,938,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $539.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $574.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.66.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

