SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

