SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Lowered by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $37.27.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.