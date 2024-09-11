SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,821 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 10.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $45,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,713 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,807,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after buying an additional 2,244,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,617,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDW stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.