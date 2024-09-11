SP Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SP Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 500,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

