SP Asset Management LLC Sells 13,212 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SP Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,212 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 114,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,601 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 422.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

