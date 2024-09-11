SP Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SP Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. City Holding Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $504.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $456.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $505.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.70.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

