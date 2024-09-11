SP Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SP Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $363.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.13. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
