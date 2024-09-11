SP Asset Management LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SP Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,776,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,493 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,516,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,376,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,998,000 after buying an additional 3,798,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,597,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,653,000 after buying an additional 632,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,577,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,874,000 after buying an additional 296,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

