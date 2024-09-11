SP Asset Management LLC Buys 9,850 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,925.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24,348.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,974,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.