SP Asset Management LLC Buys 292 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

