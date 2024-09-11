SP Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. STAR Financial Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 33,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.6% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

