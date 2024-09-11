South Street Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $162.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.98. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $193.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

