South Street Advisors LLC Sells 12,178 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,109 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 3.5% of South Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 26,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,333 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

