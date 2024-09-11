Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Sonic Automotive has raised its dividend by an average of 42.6% per year over the last three years. Sonic Automotive has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to earn $6.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

NYSE SAH opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAH. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

