SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.13

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.13 and traded as low as $26.93. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 441,426 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

SoftBank Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.16.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

