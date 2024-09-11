SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 0.7%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.00. 7,382,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 45,786,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $52,629,549.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,921,285 shares of company stock worth $135,057,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,949 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,595,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.