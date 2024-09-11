Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $1.10. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 4,110 shares traded.

Socket Mobile Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

