Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Price Performance

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.67. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $11.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smith Micro Software stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,963 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.96% of Smith Micro Software worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.