SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.86.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

Shares of SRU.UN stock opened at C$26.28 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$26.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Free Report

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.