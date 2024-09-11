SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.86.
SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.