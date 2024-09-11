SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €18.12 ($19.91) and last traded at €18.12 ($19.91). Approximately 109,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.57 ($20.41).

SMA Solar Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $628.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.