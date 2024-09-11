SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

SKYX Platforms stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. SKYX Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $86.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -2,864.85.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 260.53% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SKYX Platforms will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in SKYX Platforms by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in SKYX Platforms by 22.5% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 286,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 52,680 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first and second-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed and plugged into a ceiling's electrical outlet box. It also provides universal power-plugs and receptacle products.

