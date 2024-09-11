SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.57

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $693.62 million and $765,570.84 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009231 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,922.96 or 0.99957495 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.54998733 USD and is up 4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $817,609.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

