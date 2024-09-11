Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $161.28 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $163.96 on Friday. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $169.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.32.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.