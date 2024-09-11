Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $9.42

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.22. Similarweb shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 43,222 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMWB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $751.12 million, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 60.53% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its position in Similarweb by 56.8% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 215,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 167,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

