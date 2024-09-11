Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 20th

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance
Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,142. The company has a market capitalization of $221.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silvercrest Asset Management Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.