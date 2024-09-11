Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 20th

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,142. The company has a market capitalization of $221.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.68 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

