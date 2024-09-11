Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

SAMG traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 1,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,141. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.