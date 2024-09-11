Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.41

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 1407956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHCR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Sharecare Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $94.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 33.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sharecare news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of Sharecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,790,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,760.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sharecare by 12,938.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,092,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046,044 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sharecare by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sharecare by 7,841.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,511,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,843 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

