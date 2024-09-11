Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.94 and last traded at $98.65. Approximately 81,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 937,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.37.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $31,640.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,544.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $31,640.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,544.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,175 in the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $853,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $16,365,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

