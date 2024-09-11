Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 816 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 754,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,878,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $488.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,467 shares of company stock valued at $431,056,895. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

