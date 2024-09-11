Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 635 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 671,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $134,512,000 after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $237.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

